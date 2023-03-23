Artist Seeks Copyright Of AI Artwork That Uses Own Drawing

By Tiffany Hu (March 23, 2023, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Following the U.S. Copyright Office's partial cancellation of artificial intelligence artist Kris Kashtanova's registration for an AI-assisted comic book, the artist has submitted a new application for a different artwork produced by AI tool Stable Diffusion using Kashtanova's own hand-drawn art and other input. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS