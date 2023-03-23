Robinhood's Trading Halt Hurt Retail Investors, 11th Circ. Told

By David Minsky (March 23, 2023, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Robinhood investors told the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday that the company's trading app broke a fiduciary duty to protect individual investors when it prevented traders from purchasing stocks, creating a windfall for institutional clients that were trying to profit off short sales in a January 2021 trading showdown....

