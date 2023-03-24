NJ Hospital Accused Of Age Bias, Fraud By Trauma Doctors

By Ryan Harroff (March 24, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A trio of trauma doctors and their company sued Hackensack University Medical Center and its parent group HMH Hospitals Corp. for allegedly using their expertise to gain industry status, then unjustly firing them and bringing in younger, less experienced doctors as replacements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS