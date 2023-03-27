USPS Asks Justices To Clarify, Not Ditch, Religious Bias Test

By Grace Elletson (March 27, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should reject a bid to knock down a legal standard allowing employers to deny religious accommodations if they substantially burden business, the U.S. Postal Service argued, fighting a challenge from an ex-employee who said he was made to work Sundays despite his religious beliefs....

