Iowa's Top Court Slams Door On 'Protectionist' Grid Law

By Keith Goldberg (March 24, 2023, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday blocked a state law giving utilities and other existing transmission owners a right of first refusal to build new power lines, blasting the legislation as anti-competitive "crony capitalism" that likely violates the Hawkeye State's constitution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS