GOP Senators Say Fed Missed Signs Of SVB's Poor Health

By Travis Bland (March 24, 2023, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Senate Banking Committee Republicans, led by ranking member Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., lashed out at the Federal Reserve and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, accusing them in a letter of missing warning signs that Silicon Valley Bank was in bad shape and susceptible to failing while also taking shots at rising interest rates in a letter penned Thursday....

