Students Sue Texas A&M Officials For Canceled Drag Show

By Aaron West (March 24, 2023, 10:27 PM EDT) -- An LGBTQ student organization at West Texas A&M is suing the university's president and other Texas A&M University System officials over allegations the university violated members' First Amendment rights when they banned drag shows on campus and stopped the group from reserving a campus event space to host one later this month....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS