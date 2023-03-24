5th Circ. Won't Revive Energy Co. Worker's Retaliation Suit

By Emmy Freedman (March 24, 2023, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to reinstate a former oil and gas company worker's lawsuit accusing it of firing him after he called out his boss for mean-spirited comments toward workers with disabilities, finding the company showed that poor performance cost him his job....

