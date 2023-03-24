BIA Says Choice Of Law Tied To Charging Court

By Rae Ann Varona (March 24, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals clarified on Friday that whatever law applies in immigration court proceedings depends on where a charging document is filed, in an opinion dismissing a Salvadoran man's challenge to an immigration judge's denial of his request for deportation relief....

