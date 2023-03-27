Mont. Judge Won't Halt State Proof-Of-Vax Ban On Rez

By Ali Sullivan (March 27, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge has rejected the quasi-governmental Glacier County Regional Port Authority's plea to block Montana from enforcing a state ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirements on Blackfeet Nation land, finding that the port authority hasn't adequately backed its assertion that it faces imminent, irreparable harm of state regulation of on-reservation activities....

