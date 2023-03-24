5th Circ. Affirms Nixing Damages Alleged In $7.6M Tax Battle

By Anna Scott Farrell (March 24, 2023, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed a ruling that a Texas man found to owe $7.6 million in taxes cannot collect damages against the government for fraud, saying the man wrongly considered argumentative statements against his case to be fraudulent....

