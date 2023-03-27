Pa. Justices Split On $100M Bond, Sink Cap-And-Trade Appeal

By Peter McGuire (March 27, 2023, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A court-imposed bar on Pennsylvania's carbon cap-and-trade program was erased by the Keystone state high court, which in a fractured opinion said an energy company and labor unions didn't pay the $100 million bond to sustain an injunction on the state's plan....

