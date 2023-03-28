The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage.
The members of Law360's 2023 Access to Justice Editorial Advisory Board are:
Laura Atkinson-Hope
Laura Atkinson-Hope serves as the public service counsel, director of global pro bono for Latham & Watkins. She is responsible for managing and advancing the firm's worldwide pro bono practice and public service efforts, across more than 30 offices and five continents.
Jennifer Brown
Jennifer Brown is senior pro bono counsel at Morrison Foerster, leading a dynamic pro bono program by developing a broad range of opportunities and engaging lawyers in them. Her litigation experience and knowledge of public interest legal organizations and today's most pressing civil rights issues drive the firm's pro bono goals.
Matthew Burnett
Senior program officer, Access to Justice Research Initiative, American Bar Foundation and visiting scholar, Arizona State University. Matthew Burnett's writing on access to civil justice has appeared in more than 20 publications, and he has given more than 80 presentations around the world. Adviser to the National Center for Access to Justice.
Sirena Castillo
Sirena Castillo directs Manatt's pro bono program and develops the firm's pro bono and community partnerships nationwide. She also maintains her own active docket of pro bono cases focused on immigration matters, including individuals seeking humanitarian relief, class actions and amicus briefs.
Gina DelChiaro
Gina DelChiaro has been working in the pro bono space for nearly 20 years. She is a partner and Akerman's director of pro bono, overseeing the initiative across 24 offices and 12 states. She often engages in public speaking on pro bono topics and is involved in many pro bono organizations.
Lisa Dewey
As DLA Piper's full-time pro bono partner, Lisa Dewey cultivates the firm's strategic thinking on pro bono, including the vision for its U.S. program, encompassing more than 1,400 lawyers. She works with the firm's clients, as well as legal aid providers, nonprofits and academic institutions to deliver impactful pro bono projects.
Nicole Fidler
Nicole Fidler is director of the pro bono project at Sanctuary for Families, a nonprofit serving survivors of gender-based violence. Nicole manages Sanctuary's robust pro bono practice, which includes approximately 1,000 pro bono attorneys, and represents survivors in family law matters. Nicole was previously a litigator at Milbank.
Caroline J. Heller
Caroline J. Heller is a litigation shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's New York office, chair of the firm's global pro bono program, and the New York office pro bono coordinator. Caroline is an integral member of GT's Justice Initiative and is host of Greenberg Traurig's pro bono podcast, "Good in Practice."
Rene Kathawala
Rene Kathawala serves as Orrick's firmwide pro bono counsel, responsible for managing all of the firm's pro bono activities. Based on his long-standing commitment to access to justice issues, Rene serves as, among others, co-chair of the NY City Bar Association Working Group on Racial Equity in the NY Courts.
Anil Vassanji
Anil Vassanji is a litigation associate at Friedman Kaplan Seiler Adelman & Robbins LLP and co-lead attorney in coordinating and strengthening its pro bono program. He is on the New York Civil Liberties Union's executive board, on Legal Services Corp.'s Emerging Leaders Council, and volunteers with the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance.
Angie Zimmern
As McGuireWoods' pro bono director, Angie Zimmern helps devise and execute the firm's most successful pro bono initiatives, recognized nationally for innovation and impact. She develops pro bono partnerships with corporations and nonprofits to support underserved populations local to the firm's offices across the nation.