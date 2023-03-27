South Africa Approves Mediclinic's £3.7B Takeover

By Dawood Fakhir (March 27, 2023, 5:38 PM BST) -- South African health care provider Mediclinic said Monday it has received all the merger control approvals for its £3.7 billion ($4.5 billion) takeover by investors including its biggest shareholder Remgro, in a deal guided by Linklaters, Slaughter and May, and Freshfields....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS