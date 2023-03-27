Roots Bassist's Widow Accuses Band Founders Of Fraud

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 27, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The widow of former Roots bassist Leonard "Hub" Hubbard has filed racketeering claims against the members of the Philadelphia-based hip-hop collective and house band for NBC's "The Tonight Show" along with several affiliated companies, alleging they enriched themselves at her late husband's expense....

