Cardiac Implant Maker Sued In Del. Over Snubbed Offer

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 27, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A co-founder and former CEO of a clinical-stage company developing a heart valve repair device sued the company in Delaware's Chancery Court on Monday, alleging that it had agreed to sell its intellectual property for $1 million but then suddenly sold it to another company for just $500,000....

