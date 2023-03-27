TitleMax Is Doing Business In NC Without License, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera (March 27, 2023, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A group of North Carolina consumers has filed suit against auto title lending business TitleMax saying it has "thousands of active liens" against car owners in North Carolina even though the company allegedly isn't licensed to do business within the state....

