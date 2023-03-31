Reproductive Rights Ruling May Thwart Employee Protections

By Grayson Moronta and Courtney Stieber (March 31, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 27, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued its decision in Slattery v. Hochul, holding that Evergreen Association Inc. — a New York-based nonprofit organization that opposes abortion — can challenge New York state officials in a suit seeking to enjoin enforcement of New York Labor Law Section 203-e....

