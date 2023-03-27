Miss. Woman Says Cuisinart Pressure Cooker Burned Her

By Collin Krabbe (March 27, 2023, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi woman was burned when the hot contents of a defective Cuisinart pressure cooker burst from the appliance after she opened it while it was still pressurized, a lawsuit in Connecticut federal court contends....

