Kansas Supreme Court Skeptical Of Laws Restricting Abortion

By Hannah Albarazi (March 27, 2023, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Kansas Supreme Court justices signaled during a hearing Monday that they weren't inclined to clear a path for abortion restrictions after Kansans overwhelmingly voted to keep abortion legal last year, with one justice saying it appears that the state is trying to "have a pregnant woman be compelled to give birth against her will."...

