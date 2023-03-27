Jenner & Block Says Sierra Leone Can't Ditch $8.1M Fees Suit

By Jake Maher (March 27, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP is fighting the Republic of Sierra Leone's bid to dismiss a case over allegedly unpaid legal fees, arguing that none of Sierra Leone's "buckshot attacks" on its complaint show how it failed to meet the pleading requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS