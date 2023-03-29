Ohio Medical Malpractice Deadline Dooms Patient Death Case

By Ryan Harroff (March 29, 2023, 2:31 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals panel backed the toss of a wrongful death and medical malpractice case, adding to a split by the Buckeye State's appellate districts over whether the state's four-year deadline for medical malpractice claims also applies to wrongful deaths arising from the alleged malpractice....

