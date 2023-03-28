CFTC Chair Warns Of 'Disaster,' Mass Layoffs If Budget Is Cut

By Jessica Corso (March 28, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission could cut more than a third of its staff if Republicans make good on their reported threat to pare spending back to fiscal 2022 limits, CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam told a House subcommittee on Tuesday....

