ITC Confronts Divergent Views On Expanding COVID IP Deal

By Ryan Davis (March 29, 2023, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission heard starkly different opinions Wednesday on a proposal to let developing countries override patents on COVID-19 treatments and tests, with drugmakers warning the move would chill innovation and health advocates saying it's needed to ensure equitable access to pandemic-fighting measures....

