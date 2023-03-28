Parents Say Child Died From Exposure To Unilever Cleaners

By Collin Krabbe (March 28, 2023, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The parents of a deceased five-year-old girl say cleaning products from Unilever's The Laundress brand are responsible for her death, alleging in a lawsuit in New Jersey state court the company misrepresented the products as nontoxic when in fact they were contaminated with dangerous bacteria....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS