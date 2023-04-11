Black Cab Co. Sues Ex-Supplier Over £325M Contract Spat

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 11, 2023, 4:01 PM BST) -- The manufacturer and retailer of London's famous black cabs has filed a £1.9 million ($2.4 million) lawsuit against a former supplier and inventory keeper over a £325 million contract that the taxi company says it breached by charging it for excess supply....

