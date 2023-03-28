German SpaceTech Biz Collects $165M In Fundraising Round

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 28, 2023, 3:10 PM EDT) -- German satellite launch service company Isar Aerospace on Tuesday announced that it closed its Series C funding round after raising $165 million, which will allow the space tech service company to continue ramping up toward its inaugural flight planned for the second half of the year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS