Mayorkas Refuses To Dignify Insult-Laden Resignation Calls

By Britain Eakin (March 28, 2023, 7:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spurned Senate Republicans' calls for his resignation during an oversight hearing on Tuesday, refusing to respond to allegations that his management of the Southern border has led to children being trafficked and sexually assaulted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS