Heart Device Maker Tells Del. Court: Patents Already Sold

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 28, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The insolvent developer of an implantable cardiac device that sold its patent portfolio as part of a business wind-down urged Delaware's Chancery Court on Tuesday to reject its co-founder's attempt to reverse the sale, saying it would be bad for the company and its other investors....

