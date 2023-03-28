Law Firm, Parties Appeal Sanctions Order In Kwok Bankruptcy

By Aaron Keller (March 28, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey law firm and several parties, including a debtor's daughter and a company she purports to solely own, have appealed a Connecticut bankruptcy judge's sanctions order in the case of Ho Wan Kwok, the Chinese businessman recently arrested and charged with perpetrating a $1 billion fraud scheme....

