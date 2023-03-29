Allianz Unit Wants Court To Redo Order In $20M Flood Row

By Riley Murdock (March 29, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT) -- An Allianz unit asked an Indiana federal court to review its order denying the insurer an early exit from a $20 million flood coverage dispute, claiming the court misinterpreted its arguments to find that policy exclusions didn't apply to its $3 million share of liability....

