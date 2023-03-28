In Texas Privacy Suit, Meta Denies Sharing Face Data

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 28, 2023, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Meta told a Texas state court it did not disclose Texas residents' face templates or signatures to companies and that it already gave the state a list of companies that operate data centers where the servers that host relevant data are located, in compliance with the court's latest discovery order....

