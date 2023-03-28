Judge Denies Class Cert. In Ohio Drilling Fight

By Tom Lotshaw (March 28, 2023, 10:27 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has denied class certification for a group of Belmont County, Ohio, property and mineral rights owners who claim an ExxonMobil Corp. unit and other companies drilled deeper than they had a right to under the terms of oil and natural gas leases....

