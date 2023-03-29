Schultz Says Starbucks Didn't Break Law During Union Drive

By Tim Ryan and Beverly Banks (March 29, 2023, 11:39 AM EDT) -- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday that Starbucks "has not broken the law" in its response to a union campaign that has organized more than 400 stores at the coffee chain nationwide, as committee Democrats accused him of "union busting."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS