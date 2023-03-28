Envestnet Adds 3 New Board Members After Activist Criticism

By Renee Hickman (March 28, 2023, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Fintech company Envestnet said Tuesday it would appoint three members to its board of directors, following criticism from activist investment firm Impactive Capital, which had said in January that Envestnet was underperforming and suggested it add new board members....

