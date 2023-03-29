Practical Tips For Managing Bank D&O Liability Risk

By James Vivenzio, Jonathan Hardin and David Daniels (March 29, 2023, 3:22 PM EDT) -- As with past banking crises, the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will likely put the directors and officers of affected banking institutions in the proverbial crosshairs as regulators second-guess their decisions and look for potential sources of loss recovery. Such individuals may face personal liability on a variety of different fronts....

