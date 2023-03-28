UMass Medical Asks To Clarify 'Unintelligible' Vax Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 28, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- UMass Memorial Medical Group asked a federal judge on Tuesday to direct a former compliance officer to clarify the allegations in her lawsuit alleging the hospital wrongly fired her for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, telling the court the claims are "entirely unintelligible."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS