Gunmaker, Web Developer Move To Ax Conn. Data Breach Suit

By Aaron Keller (March 28, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Connecticut-based Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. and its website developer are asking a federal judge to jettison a putative class action surrounding a data breach on the gunmaker's e-commerce site ShopRuger.com between September 2020 and February 2022....

