Conn. Atty Says Ex-Partner Failed To Grasp His Suit's Claims

By Brian Steele (March 29, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut lawyer locked in a fight with a former partner over their firm's name says the former partner showed a "fundamental misunderstanding" by alleging that the suit involves an improper trademark claim, arguing that he never alleged any infringement. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS