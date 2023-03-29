Curaleaf Acquires Utah Cannabis Pharmacy For $20M

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 29, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Consumer cannabis product provider Curaleaf Holdings Inc. said Wednesday that it has agreed to buy Utah-based cannabis retail operator Deseret Wellness in a deal valued at roughly $20 million and will increase the company's footprint to 150 dispensaries nationwide....

