Mars Wrigley Says Sales Firm Broke Exclusive Contract

By Jeff Montgomery (March 29, 2023, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Mars Wrigley Confectionery US LLC has sued a major sales and promotion contractor in Delaware's Chancery Court, accusing it of working for a global competitor despite a purported exclusive service agreement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS