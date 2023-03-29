Justices Press Gov't On IRS Silence About Firm Summonses

By Theresa Schliep (March 29, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Multiple U.S. Supreme Court justices scrutinized the government's arguments Wednesday that the IRS may seek the bank records of two firms and the wife of a man owing $2 million without notifying them, with one questioning the agency's need to "impose secrecy" on third parties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS