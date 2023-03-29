Mich. Couple Say Inspection Laws Violate 4th Amendment

By Thy Vo (March 29, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Michigan couple can ask the state attorney general to review the constitutionality of two state laws that a county inspector used to allegedly trespass on their 40-acre property, after a federal judge ruled the couple had filed the required notice on time....

