2nd Investor Suit Challenges Salisbury-NBT Bank Merger Deal

By Brian Steele (March 30, 2023, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The planned merger of northeastern banking and financial services companies Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bancorp Inc. should not occur until investors have the information they need to make informed votes, a shareholder said in a proposed class action challenging the deal, the second such suit in as many weeks....

