Adidas Drops TTAB Fight Against Black Lives Matter, For Now

By Jasmin Jackson (March 29, 2023, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Adidas has reversed course less than 48 hours after opposing a trademark application by the activist group Black Lives Matter regarding a yellow three-stripe logo, withdrawing its fight at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board Wednesday but leaving the door open to challenge the mark in the future....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS