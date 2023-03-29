Marketing Co. Catalina Hits Ch. 11 With $370M Of Debt

By Vince Sullivan (March 29, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Data-driven marketing firm Catalina Marketing Corp. filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York Wednesday, saying retail industry headwinds negatively impacted its bottom line in recent years, leading the company to pursue a restructuring of its American assets that will slash 70% of its $370 million of debt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS