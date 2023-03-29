Shirt Doesn't Mimic Rolling Stones Lip Logo, Apparel Co. Says

By Hayley Fowler (March 29, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina apparel company known for its printed T-shirts is suing to protect one of its designs after the merchandisers behind Universal Music Group accused it of ripping off the Rolling Stones logo, defending the lips and tongue on its shirts as distinct from the iconic image associated with the rock band....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS