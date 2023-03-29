Bernstein Litowitz Gets Early Win In Discrimination Suit

By Emily Sawicki (March 29, 2023, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP secured an early win Wednesday in a discrimination suit brought against it by a 55-year-old gay former employee, with a New York federal judge deciding in favor of the firm because the ex-employee "failed to establish that [the firm's] conduct was motivated by a discriminatory intent."...

