Judge Blocks Some Evidence In DOL Battery Co. Wage Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 30, 2023, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge limited evidence in a suit by the U.S. Department of Labor seeking to recover workers' unpaid wages from a battery company, saying the evidence the agency wanted to admit is extraneous and would only waste time and energy and confuse the jury....

