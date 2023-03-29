McDonald's Fire Coverage Suit Belongs in Ill., Insurer Says

By Riley Murdock (March 29, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit asked an Illinois federal court not to toss its suit against kitchen equipment manufacturer H&K International Inc. in favor of the company's Texas state action, arguing the court is the best venue to resolve its coverage dispute over fire damage to a McDonald's restaurant....

